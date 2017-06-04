A heroic man shot dead his neighbour in Ada, Oklahoma, after he tried to drown his three-month-old twins on Friday (2 June).

Cash Freeman fired twice at Leland Michael Foster as the former tried to submerge his baby twins in a bathtub, while holding their mother at bay with a knife.

Foster's 12-year-old granddaughter told Freeman what was happening and he rushed to the premises with his gun at around 12.30pm (5.30pm BST).

The mother of the infants told police in a desperate phone call that Foster had threatened to kill her with a knife and was trying to drown her twins.

Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher told local media that the woman was screaming and pleading for help. Bratcher said Freeman entered the home with a revolver and shot Foster twice, killing him.

Freeman was questioned by police and released. Bratcher said his actions would be reviewed by the district attorney's office who would determine if he will face any charges for the shooting.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were taken to the Mercy Hospital in Ada by helicopter before being transferred to the Oklahoma City Hospital. They are said to be in a stable condition and are expected to be released from hospital this evening (4 June).

Foster had prior criminal records for arson and domestic abuse by strangulation, according to court records.