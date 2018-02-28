Olivier Giroud has revealed that one thing that really bugs him following his Arsenal exit is his inability to win the Premier League title with the north London club. The Frenchman has won three FA Cups with the Gunners but has not come close to winning the title in his five and a half years in north London, something that feels like unfinished business for the Frenchman.

The France international moved to the Stamford Bridge club on transfer deadline day in the January window for a reported fee of around £18m (E$25.6m). His departure facilitated the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates, with Michy Batshuayi also involved in what was a transfer rumble between three clubs, where one transfer supplemented the other.

Giroud was linked with a move away from the north London club in the summer following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, but he chose to remain at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place. The Frenchman made just one start in the League with most of his game time coming in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

However, with the World Cup aproaching later in the year, the France international was eager to play regularly in order to keep his place in Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad. He did not push for the move but revealed that lack of regular game time on the horizon forced his hand to look for an exit.

He still has fond memories of the Emirates and having spent almost a month in the other side of London, the Frenchman has opened up on how he still aspires to lift the title, something that did not materialise with the Gunners but he is looking forward to with the Blues.

"I don't know if we can really call it a regret but I have a little feeling of unfinished business because I would really have liked to have won the Premier League with Arsenal," the 31-year-old told SFR Sport, as quoted by Goal.

"You don't just wipe away five-and-a-half years like that. I have said it often enough - it was my ultimate goal.

"Having said that, it's not over, I'm still in the Premier League, now I'm at Chelsea. For this year, I think it's over for the title, but next year, we'll come to it with great ambitions.

"I still want to win it before I end my career."