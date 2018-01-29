Californian police responded to a call with a difference when they were asked to apprehend a herd of escaped farm animals.

Officers were told that a group of animals were wandering the streets of West Covina, a residential suburb in western Los Angeles.

When police got to the scene, they saw more than 20 goats and sheep being led by a lone donkey through front yards.

Initial attempts at capturing the animals were thwarted. They "failed to comply with officers [and] evaded capture", according to the police Facebook post.

Enlisting the help of the LAPD Sheriff's Department, the officers eventually managed to corral the animals into an enclosure.

The animals had escaped through an unlocked gate, police said. Their owner was contacted and took them back to his property.

Officers involved described the incident as "one for the books".

The West Covina Police Department tweet added: