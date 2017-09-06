#BREAKING : Here is a photo of the plane crash at the Caernarfon Airport in North Wales. (Photo by unknown) pic.twitter.com/XeZ0kFU7Qp

Police in north Wales have said that one person has died after a light aircraft collision at Caernarfon airport on Wednesday night (6 September).

North Wales Police said that they recieved report that "a light aircraft had collided on the runway and was on fire". Emergency services attended but the pilot was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn, North Wales Police said: "A cordon is in place around the site and we are urging the public to remain clear of the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and we are in contact with the Air Accident Investigation Branch."

Authorities had earlier said that Welsh Ambulance service and North Wales Fire and Rescue service were also at the scene. Witnesses described to the Daily Post a large explosion after a plane came into landing "very fast" - one said they had heard a "loud boom" and saw "a massive fireball".

Roads nearby the airfield were closed and video from the scene showed an air ambulance arriving. Unverified photos seemed to show plumes of white smoke coming from a runway and emergency services sought to tackle the source of the blaze.

Authorities said that no further information about the crash itself was available but that enquiries were ongoing.