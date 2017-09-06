Superstar couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be welcoming a third child into their family in January it has been reported.

TIMZ said the pair decided to have the baby through a surrogate due to medical complications from previous pregnancies.

The unnamed surrogate is reportedly from San Diego who was found via an agency and paid $68,850 for the service.

A source told People that "the entire family is over the moon".

TMZ reported how Kardashian took advice from her doctor Paul Crane, rover the risks of a third pregnancy, having suffered from toxaemia, which are toxins in the blood from infection.

Crane reportedly said: "I think the potential fear of the whole situation is legitimate.

"You never know that you might not have the same type of problem that might be more serious this time. You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death."

The reality star told the Hollywood Reporter how she wanted a third child, saying: "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

Kardashian has spoken about the prospect of surrogacy, even asking her sisters Kourtney and Khloe if they would oblige.

When pregnant with her first child, North, it was found she had a condition called placenta accreta, a condition in which up to five litres of blood can be lost during delivery.