Missouri officials took a man into custody on Sunday, 25 February, after he led them on a wild chase on a stolen ATV. While that in itself is nothing out of the ordinary, it gets better – the offender was as "naked as a jaybird" throughout his joyride.

Johnathan A Menth was arrested at the old Sam's Town Casino in Claycomo, a village in Clay County, Missouri, after the pursuit lasted for about 20 minutes. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the man was under the influence. Details about the nature of the substance he had consumed were not revealed, however.

Patrol officers had initially received a tip-off about a naked man driving a yellow ATV, as per WKRG-TV. When the authorities managed to locate him and closed in to make an arrest, the unarmed man escaped through a field on the ATV and then made his way onto a highway.

According to the police, Menth's joyride came to an end when he was thrown off the ATV after being struck by two railway junction boxes. He was eventually caught despite getting up and trying to make a run for it.

The television station reported that he was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A video of the bizarre incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video, which was posted by Jess Fishell, has been viewed over one million times on Facebook.

When asked to describe the scene, Fishell told KCTV, "I look over and I see a yellow ATV just come up on the road.

"I said, 'Dude, you're gonna get arrested on the highway.' He was naked. It's something my grandma used to say – naked as a jaybird.

"I couldn't be that calm in public naked," Fishell added. "I'd be freaking out, having an anxiety attack."

According to the police, no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities added that the man had previously also been involved in a car chase with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.