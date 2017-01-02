OnePlus is rolling out an incremental update to OxygenOS version 4.0 for both OnePlus 3 and its upgraded model OnePlus 3T.

Unlike other OxygenOS update, this release is quite significant as it brings Android 7.0 Nougat. Other important changes you should notice upon updating to the OxygenOS are a new notification design, a new Settings menu design, multi-window view, notification direct reply, custom DPI support, status bar icon options and improved shelf customisation.

The over-the-air update for the new OxygenOS version will not be available for all OnePlus 3 or 3T users at the moment as it is an incremental rollout.

"As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days," the company noted in its official blog.

The official update comes after the open beta was released for both handsets.

"For those who were on previous versions for the OnePlus 3T (OnePlus 3), we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimise and improve several key areas," the company said.

The download links for the OxygenOS 4.0 for both OnePlus 3 and 3T are available for those who have not received an update notification yet on their phones. The download links, shared by folks at XDA, can be used to flash the update manually. Click here for our step-by-step guide to install the OxygenOS update manually.

OxygenOS 4.0 download links

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T