Often called the most powerful woman in the world, rumours are starting to subside that Oprah Winfrey will actually launch a run for the White House. Hot on the heels of a barnstorming Oscars speech, many had speculated that the TV star could go for the top job.

Reports even said that friends were telling reporters she was actively considering it, but according to the woman herself, she's not running.

In an interview with CBS, Oprah said that she was "humbled" by all the speculation and support, noting that a number of "wealthy men" had been calling her offering to run her campaign. "[I]t's just not in my spirit," CNN reported Oprah saying. "It's not in my DNA."

It wasn't a simple decision, Oprah suggested, saying that it was a "worthy" idea to think about: "I think that when you have that many people whose opinions you value coming at you, it's worthy of thinking about," she said.

But even with the support of those around, Oprah said it had to be her own decision: "I've never looked outside for other people to tell me when something, when I should be making a move."

"And wouldn't I know? Because, if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn't God kinda tell me? And I haven't heard that."

Some conservative outlets in the US picked up on the last part, claiming that the lack of outrage directed at Oprah for waiting for word from God showed the hypocrisy of liberal minded people who criticise Vice President Mike Pence's strongly held religious beliefs.

Whether or not she gets that word, Winfrey suggested that she would be using her stature "to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world " but that that did not mean in a political forum.