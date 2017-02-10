Bottom club Osasuna face a daunting test against Real Madrid at El Sadar on 11 February.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game is scheduled for live broadcast on Sky Sports 3 HD.

Overview

Osasuna's winless run extended to seven matches as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Real Sociedad on 5 February. The Pamplona club have lost five of their last six meetings with Real Madrid in all competitions.

Miguel de las Cuevas sat out training this week with a muscle problem and is doubtful for the visit of Real Madrid. Nauzet Perez, Javier Flano, Miguel Flano and Didier Digard are all sidelined through injury, while Roberto Torres is suspended.

Real Madrid's game at Celta Vigo on 5 February was postponed after storms damaged Balaidos. The capital club are a point ahead of Barcelona on the La Liga table with two games in hand.

Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal have returned to training after returning from injuries and could feature against Osasuna. Gareth Bale remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

What managers say

Petar Vasiljevic: "We will not give up until the end, until it's mathematically impossible [to stay up in La Liga]. I said we would go out and try to win the match [against Real Sociedad] – we took the lead and had further chances, but in front of us there is a strong team who are very well organised and have an attacking threat. We were perhaps a little bit unlucky – Jaime's shot at the end was stopped by the goalkeeper and the crossbar between them, but that's football and we must move on." [via Football Espana]

Zinedine Zidane: "I'm happy with [Isco] but I do think that he can give a little more. He is doing well and he is a decisive player for us. I don't want to talk about his future, we are just focused on what is happening now. He is an important part of our squad this season." [via Marca]

Form guide

Osasuna (all competitions): LDLDD

(all competitions): LDLDD Last result: Real Sociedad 3-2 Osasuna

Real Madrid (all competitions): WDWLL

(all competitions): WDWLL Last result: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad

Betting odds (Betfair)

Osasuna win : 11/1

: 11/1 Draw : 11/2

: 11/2 Real Madrid win: 2/9

Team news

Osasuna possible XI: Fernandez; Berenguer, U Garcia, Oier, D Garcia, Clerc; I Garcia, Causic, De las Cuevas; Leon, Riera

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vasquez, Benzema, Ronaldo