Clothing retailer Littlewoods have axed Coleen Rooney after her contract ran out, deciding to focus on their big-seller Myleene Klass instead.

The online fashion brand claims that its relationship with their former ambassador of seven years, 30-year-old WAG Rooney, has come to an end. The Sun reports that Littlewoods will not be renewing their contract with her as they decide to focus on former Hear'Say singer Klass – who is thought to be a better fit for their customers.

Any affiliation with Rooney and her name have been removed from the website – despite the mother-of-three releasing a total of 13 collections including beach and babywear with the brand. There appears to be no hard feelings on the retailer's end as they describe her as the "perfect example of a stylish mother."

A source said: "They really pushed that her clothes would be great for working mums and she would pose in the outfits, which were all under £100.

"But when your husband is worth £100million people aren't going to believe you really pick your Littlewoods coat over your Prada one for a night out.

"Coleen was a great signing at the time, but her deal's not been renewed and there are no immediate plans to collaborate again."

It is thought that Klass, 38, is more relatable as a down-to-earth working mother of two. She promotes her Littlewoods clothing range on an almost daily-basis by wearing them frequently, and is seen as a more realistic face for the brand, despite both she and Rooney being individually worth £11m.

A spokeswoman for Littlewoods said: "We finished working with Coleen as the partnership came to a natural and amicable end. We had a very successful collaboration and she was a great ambassador for the brand."

Rooney struck a deal with Littlewoods in June 2010, stating at the time: "The role is a perfect match in enabling me to select and wear my favourite styles as well as share my ideas on how to carry off the season's new trends."

TV presenter Klass – who is pushed to the forefront of the retail company as its main celebrity face – launched her first collection in 2012, with everything she does turning to gold.

The source added: "It seems like all the focus is on Myleene now. As ever, everything she puts her name to on the site is selling like hot cakes.

"Myleene is always using her social media to show herself wearing the range when out and about. That is particularly successful when she's pictured in the sunshine showing off her bikini range," they added.

Rooney – who has a much larger social media following than Klass – is said to be working with other brand partnerships including McDonald's and Tomy now that she has more spare time on her hands.