In a thrilling event in Brazil, a group of 245 adventurists jumped off a 98-foot tall bridge in an attempt to set a new world record in rope jumping. The death-defying event took place on Sunday (22 October) on a bridge in Hortolandia, about 68 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.

Visuals of the act showed the jumpers, tied to a rope each and wearing helmets, falling almost simultaneously and swinging back and forth forming waves in the air before coming to a standstill.

Stunt organiser, Alan Fereira, said a total of 400 people were involved in the event, which surpassed a previous Brazilian attempt made in April 2016 with 149 participants, the Daily Mail reported. An unofficial record was set in Tver in Russia in July 2012.

Guinness World Records have not issued any official statement on the latest attempt, but the organisers were hoping for a confirmation of a new world record.

The organisers said they used a total of 20km of rope and 1,000 harnesses for the act. Fereira examined the ropes before the jump and ensured the assembly of complicated harnesses and bolts were as per requirement for the feat. The safety gear assembly is similar to those used in professional mountaineering.

Rope jumping is slightly different from bungee jumping, in which the ropes have bounce allowing the jumper to bounce back to the original spot. However, in rope jumping, the jumpers remain dangling at the end of the rope.

American rock climber Dan Osman is regarded by some as the pioneer of rope jumping. He died in a jump from the Leaning Tower summit in Yosemite National Park in 1998 after his rope failed.