The summer holidays are over and Brits will be sadly waving goodbye to bikinis, shorts and fancy cocktails on the beach. Now is a good time to take stock of just how UK holidaymakers like to unwind – and it's not surprise that alcohol is a key ingredient.

In a survey of 2,001 UK adults who had been on holiday in the last two years, 1,613 said they partook in alcoholic drinks during their vacation.

67% or respondents said they drank more than usual while on holiday, sometimes starting early in the morning. 28% (32% in men alone) said they couldn't imagine enjoying a holiday without alcohol.

The survey was conducted by Opinium Research for travel firm Kayak between 28 March and 3 April 2017.

The respondents provided several reasons for their booze intake: 60% said drinking helps them relax; 58% said drinking and holidays just go hand in hand; and 33% said drinking made their holiday more enjoyable.

The survey also found many holidaymakers changed their drinking habits while on vacation: 37% would give up their regular order to try local tipple; and 13% said they had a "special holiday drink" that they would only order while away from home.

On top of increasing alcohol intake, Brits we're a bit more relaxed about when to start quenching their thirst: 91% of people said they had at least one drink during the first 24 hours of their holiday; and 22% started before even boarding the plane.

However, drinking more has consequences. Respondents admitted their consumption had led them into all kinds of awkward or potentially dangerous situations: 10% said it led them to having sex; 7% hurt themselves; 6% forgot where their hotel was; another 6% went skinny dipping; 5% lost their personal belongings such as phones, room keys and wallets; and another 5% admitted they had, at some point, vomited on themselves.

Kayak pointed out that all-inclusive packages, where food and drinks are included in the holiday, makes it quite easy to order one drink after the other and get carried away.