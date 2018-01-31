Overstock.com has launched a digitally driven investment platform, powered by tZERO Advisors, within the online retailer's FinanceHub.

Patrick M. Byrne, Overstock's founder and CEO, said: "This service introduces robo-advising investment management services to our millions of customers and continues Overstock's commitment to bridging Wall Street and e-commerce."

"Overstock currently delivers world-class service and award-winning customer experiences to as many as 40 million unique visitors per month. They trust us with their home and, more recently, auto purchases," adedByrne. "We are excited about this new program that offers our customers the opportunity to bring artificial intelligence to their financial planning."

tZERO Advisors is powered by FusionIQ's B2C investment platform. FusionIQ is an innovative fintech company that provides intelligent investment solutions that enable easy online investing.

Investors can select from a group of pre-established Adaptive Dynamic Portfolios that are matched to their investment profile or can create a customized blend of these portfolios for a low-cost monthly fee of $9.95.

The platform is driven by FusionIQ's proprietary algorithms and scoring system that develop and re-balance the Adaptive Dynamic Portfolios based upon dynamic market factors, said a statement.