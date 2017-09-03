A daily wage worker was allegedly locked up in a dog cage with canines in India's Karnataka state by his owner as he had failed to return a Rs 4,000 (£48.39) loan.

Hareesh, 32, had borrowed the amount from Kishan, the owner of the plantation, where he formerly worked. And after he could not repay the loan, Kishan and his associate Madhu put him inside the cage where he was attacked by three pet dogs.

According to a Times of India report, Hareesh recently stopped working at Kishan's plantation after being employed at one of his relative's shops.

On 29 August, Kishan and Madhu went to his shop and demanded Hareesh to repay the loan but Hareesh said he had no money. Then they dragged him out of the shop and drove him back to the plantation, where they pushed him into the cage.

According to the police, the two later dropped Hareesh off near a community health centre. After first aid, Hareesh went to a nearby city for further treatment as he had sustained serious injuries.

A case of attempted murder has been filed and police have started a probe into the matter.

"It is not clear whether Hareesh was kept inside the dog cage or if the dogs were let loose on him," deputy superintendent, Nagappa said.