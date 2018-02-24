The 2018 edition of the Pakistan Super League will see six franchises fighting for a place in the playoffs of the tournament. The top four teams will make it to the knockout phase and the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other in the final on 25 March at Karachi's National Stadium.

This year's tournament is the third edition of the domestic T20 league and Multan-based franchise Multan Sultans are making their debut in the 2018 PSL. Peshawar Zalmi are the defending champions, while Islamabad United won the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Players with most runs will be awarded a Green Cap and a Maroon Cap is handed to the bowler with the most number of wickets in the 2018 PSL.

Below is the points table for the 2018 Pakistan Super League:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.276 Karachi Kings 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.950 Peshawar Zalmi 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.380 Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.950 Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.150 Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

*Table was last updated after Multan Sultans 43 runs victory over Lahore Qalandars.