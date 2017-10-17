A paranoid schizophrenic murdered a refugee then chopped off his penis and left it next to his corpse. Jeffrey Barry, 56, was found guilty of murdering Kamil Ahmed, from Kurdistan, at Bristol Crown Court.

Troubled Barry was under the delusion Ahmed was a terrorist paedophile and had phoned the police several times to falsely allege the Kurdish man had raped a friend. The men were neighbours at an assisted living accommodation block for people with mental illness.

Barry was said to have been smoking cannabis and drinking excessively in the days leading up to the attack. He was caught masturbating in public and sectioned only to be released the day before he ended Ahmed's life.

On 7 July 2016 at round 1.30am, Barry entered Ahmed's room at their residence and stabbed him more than 20 times in the body and face before cutting off his penis and leaving it next to the brutalised body.

Pathologist Amanda Jeffrey described Barry's decision to remove Ahmed's genitals as "an act of mutilation", according to the Bristol Post. Jenny Civill, a friend to both the men, described Barry as "humorous, kind, generous, caring and well educated" and Ahmed as "smart, clean and humorous".

She told police Barry was under the delusion that Ahmed was sexually assaulting her and that this had led him to kill the Kurd and remove his penis, adding: "He had this thought in his head I was seeing Kamil and we were having a relationship and having sex. But I said to him we weren't doing that.

"He thought it was rape. I have never been in a relationship with Kamil, he didn't rape me and I didn't say that to Jeffrey. It was in his head. He was drinking two to three days a week. He did say he hated Kamil, especially because he was foreign, Pakistan or Arabia or somewhere," she added.

Barry was in his victim's room for about 40 minutes during the frenzy. Another man who lived on the same corridor described hearing Ahmed say "oh no not you" and then a 20 minute scuffle, suddenly punctuated by silence.

Medical experts disputed whether Barry should have been released from the secure unit, leaving him free to murder. That question bore on whether Barry should be charged with a lesser offence on grounds of diminished responsibility. In the end, he was found guilty of murder.