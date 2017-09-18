A paranoid schizophrenic has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing a university lecturer in an "entirely unprovoked" attack while he was on his way to work.

Mark Loveridge, 38, of Mitcham, south west London, admitted to killing 30-year-old Daniel Young on the morning of 19 January, but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

His plea was accepted when he appeared at the Old Bailey and he will now be sentenced on 24 October.

Young was attacked by Loveridge as he walked through Kendor Gardens to a local railway station on his way to work at the London campus of Coventry University.

Police were called following reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended and found Young, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was found that a 23-year-old man had also been stabbed in the buttocks around 30 minutes prior to Young's killing. Loveridge also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the second victim.

Following the guilty pleas, Detective Inspector Mick Norman said: "Daniel was stabbed as he walked to a catch a train to work. It seems incomprehensible that something like this can happen to a person during their routine daily commute.

"This attack was entirely unprovoked and it still remains unclear why Loveridge carried it out. However, what is clear is that he is a dangerous individual.

"A second young man was also stabbed that morning, and it is fortunate that his injuries – although terrible – were not life-threatening.

"I expect that Loveridge will be detained for a long period, but Daniel's family will have to live with his loss for far longer."

Police also received another call on the same day alleging there had been a third stabbing victim on Morden High street. Officers attended the alleged scene but no victim or evidence that a stabbing had taken place was found.

One suspect was later arrested on suspicion of making a hoax call, but later released with no further action.