The manager of a Paris restaurant has been fined for selling video footage to the Daily Mail newspaper showing a violent jihadist targeting his eatery during the November 2015 terror attacks.

The video clip, which made headlines around the world, was published five days after a series of atrocities claimed the lives of 130 people across the French capital.

It showed the moment a gunman opened fire on terrified diners at Cosa Nostra pizzeria, who were seen diving for cover as bullets whizzed through the air.

One heart-stopping moment in the CCTV footage shows a gunman point his Kalashnikov rifle at the head of a woman before it appears to jam.

No customers lost their lives in the Islamic State attack, but five people died in the street outside.

The CCTV footage was sold to the Daily Mail by the restaurant's manager, Dimitri Mohamadi, for a reported €50,000 (£43,000, $56,000), with French television channel Canal+ later airing secretly filmed footage showing the negotiation taking place.

The deal was said to have occurred without permission of the police, who viewed the footage as part of their investigation into the attacks and allegedly encrypted the video file to prevent it being made public.

Mohamadi, 45, allegedly asked a hacker friend to decrypt the video file so it could be sold to the media.

Two men and a woman pressed charges in the case after recognising themselves in the images. They said the release of the video had had a severe impact on them and their families.

Mohamadi also faced a backlash from the public following the clip's publication on the Daily Mail website and other media outlets, with a social media campaign urging people to give his restaurant bad online reviews.

The restaurateur had denied making any money from the footage but was found guilty of "divulging security images to an unauthorised person", among other charges on Tuesday (30 May), AFP reported.

He was ordered to pay a fine of €10,000 while he and two co-defendants were also told to pay €6,000 to each of the civil plaintiffs in the case.

The co-defendants were also given fines – €5,000 for one and a €1,500 suspended fine for the other.

The Daily Mail defended their purchase of the CCTV images, saying in a statement: "There is nothing controversial about the Mail's acquisition of this video, a copy of which the police already had in their possession. It was obtained against stiff competition from French and international media outlets and provided a vital perspective on a massive global news story.

"The publication of the video – one of many that emerged in the aftermath of the events in Paris – on MailOnline and stills in the paper was demonstrably in the public interest.

"The images have since been aired on TV, online and in print in France and around the world."