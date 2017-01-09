Patrice Evra could stay with Juventus until the summer despite only making six league appearances for the Italian giants this season. The Frenchman has been linked with a return to former club Manchester United and Valencia but his agent, Federico Pastorello, said his client could stay at the Juventus Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

'It's not certain he will leave Juventus,' Pastorello told Juvenews.eu, as quoted by the Daily Mail. 'We'll see what happens over the next few days.'

Evra is believed to be considering his future with the Italian champions and was left out of the squad to face Bologna at the weekend. Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Jose Mourinho is considering offering the former United stalwart a coaching role, while Valencia are believed to be interested in adding Evra to their squad as they bid to turn around another woeful campaign.

Evra's former United teammate Rio Ferdinand fuelled the flames surrounding the left-back's future last week by posting a message on Instagram about the 35-year-old potentially "coming home". "Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! #MUFC" wrote Ferdinand.

Juventus director Beppe Marotta revealed that the former Monaco defender was not called upon by Max Allegri for his side's routine 3-0 win over Bologna because he is considering his options.

"Evra is still with us. He was not called up by mutual agreement, as he is considering his future," Marotta told Mediaset Premium, according to The Guardian.

"It's only right he's taking a moment to reflect, as his contract will expire in June, he is 35 years old going towards 36. We'll see next week. I don't think we need to find a replacement, as we have internal options like Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello."

Evra moved to the Bianconeri in 2014 after enjoying many fruitful years with United and has helped Allegri's side strengthen their dominance at the top of Italian football. The former France captain has won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and helped Juve reach the final of the Champions League in 2015.