Swansea City boss Paul Clement expects Everton target Gylfi Sigurdsson's future to be resolved within the next couple of days and revealed that the club are open to accepting a cash-plus-player offer from Ronald Koeman's side.

Sigurdsson, 27, has been the subject of a long-winded summer pursuit from Everton, who have seen two bids of £40m and £45m for the Icelandic international rejected by the Swans.

Koeman has long been interested in Sigurdsson, who was the driving force behind's Swansea Premier League survival last season, and hinted that he was growing impatient over the lack of movement in the deal last week.

Clement echoed the sentiments of the Everton boss on Wednesday (2 August) and thinks there could be 'some news' on the transfer within the next 48 hours. The Swansea boss also confirmed the former Tottenham star, who took part in the club's open training session, will not feature in his side's pre-season friendly against Sampdoria on Sunday as both clubs strive to reach the best deal 'for all involved.'

"He [Sigurdsson] will not play against Sampdoria on Saturday. Talks are still going on and hopefully we are going to get some news in the next couple of days," Clement told WalesOnline.

"The deal needs to be the best for all parties involved, we have got a very, very important season coming up. We know what happened last season if you don't make a good start and we don't want that to happen again.

"We want to make a good start and everyone wants to know what our squad is going to be going onto the first game of the season."

There were suggestions that Everton were preparing to include young defender Calum Connolly in their third offer for Sigurdsson, and Clement did not seem averse to the prospect of such a deal. The former Bayern Munich assistant manager stated that cash-plus-player deals "always have potential'" and is hoping a decision over his seemingly Everton-bound talisman will be made today.

"Assuming it is the right player coming our way and it is someone we are interested in and fills a need in our squad. Those deals will always have potential," Clement added.

"I hope it is done today, either way, whether that is selling or not, but we need a quick resolution to the situation."