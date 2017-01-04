Follow all the deals in the January window through our dedicated transfer page

Sevilla president Pepe Castro has warned Steven N'Zonzi's suitors to forget about signing the Frenchman during the current January transfer window. Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus and Arsenal have all been linked with the former Stoke City star in recent weeks but the club chief says that they want him to sign a new long-term deal at the Sanchez Pizjuan instead.

N'Zonzi joined the Europe League winners from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 for only £7m ($8.6m, €8m). The 28-year-old has since attracted the attention of a number of big European clubs after having developed as one of the best players around in his position.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation ahead of making a move during the current transfer window while Daily Express reported last week that Arsenal are also considering joining the race to lure the former Stoke star back to the Premier League.

Sevilla, who are currently third in the La Liga table, are unlikely to negotiate his departure at midseason but the Frenchman could still leave the club should any club meet his current €30m release clause in his contract.

But asked by Radio Station Cadena Cope whether the former Stoke City star has received any offer to leave the club during the January transfer window, Castro only replied: "N'Zonzi is a magnificent player. He was already good before and he is better since he arrived at Seville but we want him to continue with us for a long time.

Sevilla are reportedly trying to convince the player to sign a new deal instead in order to increase his release clause and ward off the suitors.

Questioned about how the negotiations to sign him a new deal are going, Castro added: "N'Zonzi is thriving at Sevilla and he has to think about that. Here he is doing very well and fans love him. We want to renew him to have him here with us longer. We want him to be happy and that's what we are trying to do."