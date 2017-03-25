A twisted pervert who confessed that he went out specifically "looking for somebody to rape" before he raped a mother in front of her two-year-old child has been jailed for life.

James Buchanan, from Tettenhall, near Wolverhamption, in the West Midlands, was imprisoned after being convicted of the brutal sexual assault which took place on 22 October 2016.

The 25-year-old was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday (24 March) after admitting one charge of rape.

The court heard how Buchanan had followed his victim and her daughter home after he spotted them out shopping and told police he had gone out "looking for somebody to rape" that day.

He then knocked on the unsuspecting woman's door claiming to be looking for a man called "Bob" when he launched into his sickening attack by barging through the door and throttling his victim.

Threatening to kill the woman and her daughter Buchanan led her into the living room of the property and ordered the woman to undress and lie on the ﬂoor. He then raped her despite his victim pleading with him to stop his assault.

After the attack, he apologised and gave himself up to police admitting what he had done telling officers: "I am not going to lie. I went out to look for a victim."

Sentencing Judge James Burbidge QC said according to The Mirror: "You are clearly a dangerous offender, particularly towards women and represent a substantial future risk to the public."

The victim stated in an impact statement told to the court: "I am constantly having to reassure my daughter she is safe in her own home, which is hard for me, because I don't feel safe either."

For the Crown, Hugh O'Brien Quinn said: "She was terrified for her life but her thoughts were only for her daughter's life."

Michael Anning, defending Buchanan, said his client claimed to have committed other undetected sex crimes.