Darren Sammy was the star as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs to clinch their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in what was a trouble-free final in Lahore.

The former West Indies captain lost the toss but was able to hit 28 off 11 balls, and was awarded player of the match, as a Shahid Afridi-less Peshawar raced to 41 runs in four overs before eventually going 148-6.

Quetta, however, were remarkably bowled out for 90 in just 16.3 overs as they emerged runners-up for the second time in two years.

Sammy was one of the original four foreign players along with fellow countryman Marlon Samuels and England's Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan who chose to play for Peshawar in the final.

Quetta, on the other hand, had to replace four of their key foreign players who opted to pull out of the final and replacements in West Indies' Rayad Emrit, Bangladesh's Anamul Haque, South Africa's Morne van Wyk and Zimbabwe's Sean Ervine were not enough to handle Peshawar.

"To me, it's just more than a game," said Sammy who scored two sixes in the final over for Peshawar. "It first started in the draft. Lala made the big announcement that I would be the captain. This trophy means a lot. Lala influenced my decision to come here. I felt tonight I brought a lot of smiles in Lahore and Peshawar. It is an amazing day."

"The Peshawar is not just a cricket team, we do a lot for the fans, the foundation. Thanks to the PCB, and the PSL. I am glad I came to experience the atmosphere here."

Extreme security measures were taken ahead of the final at the 25,000-seater Gaddafi Stadium but as PSL chairman Najam Sethi said before the game, the winner will be Pakistan as they successfully hosted a high-level game for the first time since 2009 when the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked.