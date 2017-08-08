There is "nothing wrong" with Philippe Coutinho's desire to leave Liverpool for Barcelona but the Brazilian does not have "a chance" of leaving Anfield this summer, according to Reds legend turned pundit Jamie Carragher.

Coutinho, 25, is being heavily pursued by the Catalan giants, whose coffers were swelled significantly by the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last week. The Blaugrana are now looking to replenish their squad with the funds from the Neymar deal and are prepared to spend £120m on Coutinho, according to the Times.

Carragher, who made 737 appearances during his career at Liverpool, understands Coutinho's desire to leave for Barcelona but is certain that his former club will hold on to their coveted playmaker for another year, with Barca's attempts to prise him away from Anfield seemingly coming a little too late.

"I don't think he's going to go, but he would want to go. Who wouldn't want to go to Barcelona?" Carragher told Sky Sports. "I'm sure whether it's this summer or next summer Philippe Coutinho will want to wear that shirt and go to Barcelona. There's nothing wrong with it. That's football."

"The thing with Coutinho is that he will want to go. I think Liverpool will have him and he will stay, but I think they will have him for 12 months. I do not think there is any way Liverpool will sell him. Not a chance."

"If someone would have of said at the start of the transfer window, or six months ago, £100m, £110m for Coutinho, you would have said that is too much money, you won't be able to turn that down.

"But the current market that you are in, who could you then go and buy? So say Liverpool sold Coutinho for £100m, full backs are costing £50m - £60m now, Virgil van Dijk at centre back will cost £50m-£60m.

"A player Liverpool were looking at in midfield, Naby Keita - he is not a No 10, he is a central midfielder - they were talking about £60m-£70m for him. How are you possibly going to replace that?"

Jurgen Klopp has remained unequivocal in his stance over his Coutinho's future in recent weeks, and the club remain adamant that the former Inter Milan starlet will still be wearing the red of Liverpool when the transfer window slams shut.

Despite the Reds' standpoint, Barcelona have still seen fit to send a trio of officials to England in order to try and conclude a deal and are hoping to make sufficient progress before they face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. But Liverpool are not interested in engaging with the Blaugrana chiefs and will not welcome any attempts to try and negotiate a deal, according to the Telegraph.