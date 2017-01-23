A Good Samaritan shot dead while trying to stop two armed robbers during a raid on a jewellery store in San Antonio, Texas has been named by Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office as 42-year-old Jon Murphy.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Murphy's family described him as a "a first rate protector" who "loved his wife and family ... [and] the Marine Corps".

Murphy, from San Antonio, was said by work colleagues to have been working as a manager at a car dealership.

The GoFundMe page, shared by family members, said he had been killed on Sunday afternoon (22 January) while going with his wife, Aimee, to San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall to get their wedding rings cleaned.

The same afternoon, at about 3.30pm, two armed men had attempted to rob Kay Jeweler's store.

Police said Murphy was shot dead by one of the suspects after he tried to intervene and stop the pair outside the mall.

His killer was then shot and wounded by another bystander, who was licensed to carry a concealed firearm, San Antonio Police Department said.

Wife Aimee Murphy wrote on Facebook on Monday: "Jon was tragically taken away from me/us yesterday in a senseless robbery attempt at Rolling Oaks Mall.

"I know deep down he was trying to protect first off...Me, but also the other innocent bystanders in the mall as well as the several children and families that were in the play area 10 feet away from where the robbery occurred. That was just the kind of man he was."

Well-wishers have raised more than $6,000 (£4,800, €5,600) for the family on the GoFundMe page, describing him as a "hero".

The page, which appears to have been set up by his step-daughter's partner, said: "Jon was a first rate protector... When someone tried to break into his house when his family was home a while back, he sprang into action with little regard for his own safety and saved the day.

"He worked as hard and selflessly as anyone I've ever met, and he did it all for his family."

It added: "Jon loved Harleys, the Marine Corps, and being a good man, but over everything else I believe he loved his wife and family."

Friends, colleagues and those at the mall at the time of the shooting left messages of support on the page.

One woman, Stephanie Chavez, said: "Jon, thank you for your heroics yesterday in the mall and for saving my families (sic) life by giving your own. You are an angel of God!"

Another, Jamie Brown, said she worked with Murphy at the car dealership World Car. She wrote: "I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences and prayers to his family! He truly was one amazing person! I worked for him at world car, he made a huge impact in my life as well as many others."

There were unconfirmed reports he was also a former US Marine but Chris Cercone, who set up the GoFundMe page, has told IBTimes UK that Murphy had never served as a naval officer.

Police Chief William McManus described the shooting as "absolutely senseless", pointing to an incident on 25 November when another Good Samaritan was shot dead when they tried to help a woman from being assaulted outside a San Antonio Walmart.

"What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad," he said of Sunday's shooting.

McManus initially claimed six other victims had been injured during the incident, but San Antonio Police Department said in a statement only two victims were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, while another had been taken to hospital with chest pains.

Local media reported a pregnant woman suffering labour pains was also taken to hospital.

The second suspect was arrested after briefly going on the run and crashing a stolen car, officers said.

The 35-year-old, who is facing a capital murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was later seen in handcuffs wearing a white boiler suit being escorted away by police.

His identity has not yet been released as he is yet to appear in court. The other suspect, said to be in his mid-30s, is recovering in San Antonio Military Medical Center and faces the same charges.

Police said the pair could face life imprisonment or even the death sentence if convicted.