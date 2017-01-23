A botched robbery at a Texas jewellery store led to a deadly shootout on Sunday (22 January), killing a Good Samaritan and injuring several others.

The shooting occurred moments after two suspects attempted to rob the Kay Jewelers at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio just after 3.30pm, police said.

Two bystanders tried to intervene, leading to one being shot dead by one of the suspects.

The other bystander, who was licensed to carry a concealed firearm, shot and wounded that suspect, Police Chief William McManus said.

The suspect is currently in hospital in critical condition.

McManus described the shooting as "absolutely senseless", pointing to an incident on 25 November when another Good Samaritan was shot dead when they tried to help a woman from being assaulted outside a San Antonio Walmart.

"What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad," he said of Sunday's shooting.

McManus initially claimed six other victims had been injured during the incident, but San Antonio Police Department said in a statement only two victims were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, while another had been taken to hospital with chest pains.

Local media reported a pregnant woman suffering labour pains was also taken to hospital.

The second suspect was arrested after briefly going on the run and crashing a stolen car, officers said.

The 35-year-old, who is facing a capital murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was later seen in handcuffs wearing a white boiler suit being escorted away by police.

His identity has not yet been released as he is yet to appear in court.

The other hospitalised suspect faces the same charges.