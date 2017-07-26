Firefighters are battling wind-whipped infernos across large swathes of southern Europe. Flames have torched forests on the hills overlooking the glitzy resorts thronged by summer holidaymakers on the French Riviera. Fires are also currently raging across central Portugal, as well as on the island of Corsica. In the past month, firefighters have also had to battle wildfires in Italy, Spain, Croatia and Montenegro.

In this gallery, IBTimes UK looks back at a month of soaring temperatures and raging wildfires across southern Europe.

Firefighters evacuated thousands of campers and local residents after a wildfire broke out on France's tourist-thronged Riviera coast on Tuesday 25 July. Photos show people gathered on a beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, west of the yacht-filled marinas of Saint-Tropez, after being evacuated from their campsites.

fires Europe
26 July 2017: Tourists lie on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, west of Saint-Tropez, as fires rage in the forests nearbyJean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
26 July 2017: A woman and her daughter look at a plume of smoke over Bormes-les-Mimosas, near Saint-TropezJean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
25 July 2017: People on a beach watch as a Canadair aircraft flies by to drop water over a fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-TropezValery Hache/AFP
Southern Europe wildfires
26 July 2017: People stand next to a burnt-out house following a fire in Bormes-les-Mimosas, the south of FranceAnne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
Southern Europe wildfires
26 July 2017: A woman is comforted by a firefighter as they stand amid debris following a fire in Bormes-les-Mimosas, west of Saint-TropezAnne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

France's Mediterranean coast is particularly vulnerable to fires, with its massive forests often dry in the summer, and Mistral winds blowing across the sea to fan the flames. Forest fires have also raged around the French Riviera city of Nice, as unusually hot and dry weather hit much of France.

Further south, flames ate through huge areas of forest on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, in what was the largest blaze in France.

France drought fires
24 July 2017: Flames from a burning wildfire are seen behind homes in Carros, near NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
France drought fires
24 July 2017: A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire raging in a forest in Carros, near NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
France drought fires
24 July 2017: A firefighting Canadair aircraft drops water over a fire near Carros, north of NiceValery Hache/AFP
france fire
24 July 2017: Firefighters work to put out a fire in Biguglia, on the French Mediterranean island of CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP
France drought fires
24 July 2017: Firefighters work to put out a fire in Biguglia, on the French Mediterranean island of CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP
Southern Europe wildfires
25 July 2017: An aerial view of the fire devastated landscape around Biguglia, on the French Mediterranean island of CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP
Southern Europe wildfires
17 July 2017: People look at a forest fire in Castagniers near Nice, FranceEric Gaillard/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
27 June 2017: Horses try to find grazing in a dried-up area of Bastelicaccia, on the French Mediterranean island of CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP

About 2,000 firefighters, supported by 17 water-dropping aircraft, are tackling wildfires in Portugal. The worst blazes are around the town of Macao, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of Lisbon, where deputy mayor Antonio Louro said the damage to livelihoods of local farmers was "catastrophic." More than 70 percent of Portugal is enduring a severe drought.

Portugal wildfires incndio
25 July 2017: A forest fire burns near the village of Sanguinheira, near MacaoPatricia de Melo Moreira/AFP
Portugal wildfires incndio
25 July 2017: A firefighter tries to control the progression of a wildfire in the village of Sanguinheira, near MacaoPatricia de Melo Moreira/AFP
Portugal wildfires incndio
25 July 2017: A firefighter works to extinguish a burning vehicle in the village of Carvoeiro, near Castelo BrancoRafael Marchante/Reuters
Portugal wildfires incndio
25 July 2017: A man uses a branch to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Brejo Grande, near Castelo BrancoRafael Marchante/Reuters

In Italy, fires have raged for weeks throughout central and southern Italy, including Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Lazio and Puglia. The Coldiretti agriculture lobby said 50 billion bees were destroyed along with their hives in fires on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius. Coldiretti said another 20 percent of the bee population is estimated to have become disoriented and died as a result.

Southern Europe wildfires
11 July 2017: Plumes of smoke rise over Mount Vesuvius as seen from Naples, during a forest fireSam Stewart/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
10 July 2017: A fire ravages the hills in the Annunziata district of Messina in northern SicilyGiovanni Isolino/AFP
Southern Europe wildfires
10 July 2017: Firefighters tackle a blaze in the Annunziata district of Messina in northern SicilyGiovanni Isolino/AFP
Southern Europe wildfires
25 July 2017: A lifeguard indicates the water level three years ago on the shores of Lake Bracciano, 32km northwest of RomeAndreas Solaro/AFP

Both Croatia and Montenegro have faced a series of wildfires along the Adriatic coast amid high summer temperatures and dry weather. In Croatia, flames reached the key port of Split, causing panic. In Montenegro, at least 100 people had to evacuate in an affected tourist area.

Southern Europe wildfires
20 July 2017: Tourists watch as a Croatian firefighter plane dives to collect water near the town of Herceg Novi, MontenegroStevo Vasiljevic/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
20 July 2017: A Croatian firefighter plane drops water on forest fires in Lustica peninsula near Tivat, MontenegroStevo Vasiljevic/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
19 July 2017: A car burned by a wildfire is seen in the village of Zrnovnica near Split, CroatiaAntonio Bronic/Reuters
Balkans Croatia Montenegro fire
18 July 2017: Smoke and flames rise from a fire in the village of Podstrana, near SplitAFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 July 2017: A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, CroatiaAntonio Bronic/Reuters
Balkans Croatia Montenegro fire
17 July 2017: A cabin burns during a forest fire near Tivat on the Lustica peninsula in MontenegroStevo Vasiljevic/Reuters

Earlier in the month, around 600 Spanish firefighters and 250 soldiers battled to extinguish a wildfire that threatened Donana National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site and home to the endangered Iberian lynx.

Southern Europe wildfires
12 July 2017: A firefighter drinks water while working to extinguish a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, SpainJon Nazca/Reuters
Southern Europe wildfires
12 July 2017: A firefighter works to put out a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, SpainJon Nazca/Reuters

Portugal's worst forest fires in living memory claimed the lives of 64 people, most of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the inferno which started on 17 June. Photos of the aftermath and the chilling statistics paint a horrific picture.

Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said at least 30 people died inside their cars on a section of road between the towns of Figueiro dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pera. He said 17 others died next to their cars or on the roadside, suggesting they had probably abandoned their vehicles in panic.

Portugal forest fires Pedrogao Grande
18 June 2017: A policeman stands near a victim of a forest fire on the IC8 motorway near Pedrogao GrandeRafael Marchante/Reuters
Portugal forest fires Pedrogao Grande
18 June 2017: A burned car is seen on a road near Pedrogao GrandeRafael Marchante/Reuters
Portugal forest fires Pedrogao Grande
18 June 2017: Burnt-out cars are seen along a road through a devastated forest near Figueiro dos VinhoRafael Marchante/Reuters
Portugal forest fires Pedrogao Grande
18 June 2017: A burnt-out car is pictured among blackened trees near Pedrogao GrandeRafael Marchante/Reuters
Portugal fires Pedrogao Grande
19 June 2017: A woman reacts as she sees flames approaching her house in a village near Pedrogao GrandePablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Weather forecasters warn that strong winds across southern Europe would persist for another day or two days at least, heightening the risk that even spots where firefighters were close to containing the flames could fall prey to another flare-up.