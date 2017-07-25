Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes fanned by high winds in more than a dozen areas along the French Riviera. Four firefighters have been injured.

The largest blaze is on the Mediterranean island of Corsica. Residents of the town of Biguglia were evacuated as a blaze spread across 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of forest, threatening homes. "The fire is very fierce and heading to urban areas of Biguglia," lieutenant-colonel Michel Bernier, of France's civil defence forces, told AFP.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Biguglia, on the French Mediterranean island of CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Biguglia, on the French Mediterranean island of CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP
Police officers gesture as fire rages in Biguglia, CorsicaPascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP

Elsewhere, several wildfires are raging across the south of France. The village of Mirabeau had to be evacuated as a fire tore through forests around Luberon in the Vaucluse region.

A fire rages in a forested area behind a house near Mirabeau, southeastern FranceBertrand Langlois/AFP
Firefighting Canadair aircrafts drop water over a fire in Mirabeau, in the Luberon massif in southeastern FranceBertrand Langlois/AFP

Firefighters are also battling a large blaze in Ramatuelle commune, about 10 kilometres from the popular resort town of Saint-Tropez. Strong winds spread the flames quickly, with the fire having spread more than 200 hectares in the first hour, authorities said.

The head of the command post, Lieutenant-Colonet Michel Dutreux, said the fire was not yet under control. A number of fires in southern France were still active, and the department was struggling to fight many at once, he said.

People sitting on a beach watch Canadair aircraft dropping water onto a fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, southern FranceValery Hache/AFP
Smoke billows during a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-TropezValery Hache/AFP

Several homes had to be evacuated in Carros, just north of Nice, as another fire burned buildings and vehicles.

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire raging in a forest in Carros, near NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
Flames from a burning wildfire are seen behind homes in Carros, near NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
Firefighters work in a house damaged by fire in Carros, southeastern FranceValery Hache/AFP
A firefighting Canadair aircraft drops water over a fire near Carros, north of NiceValery Hache/AFP
Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Carros, north of NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
A fire vehicle drives on a road past trees that were destroyed by a burning wildfire in Carros, near NiceEric Gaillard/Reuters
A man evacuates a horse as smoke from a burning wildfire fills the sky in CarrosEric Gaillard/Reuters
A firefighters' car drives past a burned road sign indicating the village of CarrosValery Hache/AFP
People look at smoke billowing over Carros, southeastern FranceValery Hache/AFP
A man waters the roof of his house in Carros with a garden hose as a wildfire rages nearbyEric Gaillard/Reuters

"It's a very dangerous day," Bernier told AFP. "And the fight is going to be very, very long tonight."