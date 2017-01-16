Plymouth Argyle have extended their loan deals for Craig Tanner and Arnold Garita ahead of their FA Cup third-round replay against Liverpool.

The Pilgrims welcome Jurgen Klopp's side to Home Park on Wednesday (18 January) having secured a hugely impressive goalless draw at Anfield eight days ago.

Garita, on loan from Bristol City, led the line for Derek Adams' side that afternoon with 22-year-old Tanner, on loan from Reading, coming on to replace him in the second-half. The pair initially signed on with the League Two club until January but both have now extended their deals until the end of the season.

After a 4-2 win over Stevenage that keeps them second in League Two, Plymouth now shift their focus back to the visit of Liverpool.

"It's not been an easy week for us. It's been very difficult for us," Adams told the club's official website.

"We've got people talking about the Liverpool game since we drew there at Anfield. It's not been an easy week for us – we've seen everything that goes on around the football club. To be fair to the players, they've shown a lot of grit and determination to get through the game today.

"It's a big game for Plymouth Argyle. It's a big game for the city. We can now focus solely on that. It's going to be a terrific evening."

Plymouth are likely to be without Conor Smith for Wednesday's match after the midfielder suffered a leg injury in the late stages of Saturday's win.

"He's just gone in for the tackle and his ankle has gone back in on itself," said Adams on Smith. "He's in the treatment room. We'll just have to assess it; at this moment in time, I'm being told he's not likely for Wednesday, but we'll wait and see."