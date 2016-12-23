Niantic has launched the Apple Watch companion app for its smash-hit mobile game Pokémon Go.

"You will now be able to explore and experience the world around you directly from your wrist, whether you're searching for wild Pokémon or trying to hatch the Pokémon originally discovered in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games," the developer said.

"Apple Watch is particularly well suited to Pokémon Go as it seamlessly combines gameplay and imaging with getting exercise and exploring the real world."

While the Apple Watch version of Pokémon Go isn't the full version of the game, the app does connect to the mobile game on your smartphone to collect items from PokéStops and view nearby digital critters that pop up. You will also be able to see how far you need to walk to hatch a Pokémon egg or receive candy from your Buddy Pokémon.

Players will also be able to log their daily Pokémon Go gameplay sessions as a workout towards their personal Activity Rings. However, players will still have to use their smartphone to capture the beloved monsters.

According to Niantic, here's what the new Apple Watch app can do:

Log each play session as a workout, with gameplay counting toward personal Activity rings

Receive notifications about nearby Pokémon

Count distance toward hatching Pokémon Eggs and receiving Candy with your Buddy Pokémon

Receive notifications toward PokéStops nearby and collect items from them

Receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded

The announcement follows reports claiming that Niantic had cancelled its plans to port the game to the device, which the developer quickly debunked.

An email recently circulated on Reddit, said to be sent by a Niantic service agent, claimed that the developer had stopped working on the port for the Apple Watch. However, Niantic quickly put the rumours to rest, saying the email was not real and confirming that Pokémon Go would still be coming to Apple Watch.

Since its massively successful release in July, Pokémon Go has captured the hearts of people across the globe. Niantic recently reported that Pokémon Go trainers have collectively walked more than 8.7 billion km — more than 200,000 trips around the Earth — and have caught more than 88 billion pocket monsters since launch.

This month, Niantic has launched a slew of new in-game events, partnerships with Sprint, Starbucks and Sprint, rolled out the game to new markets in South Asia including India and released several new Gen 2 creatures in an effort to draw players back to the smartphone game.

They also released a limited edition, Santa hat-wearing Pikachu for players to stalk and capture through 29 December.