Niantic and The Pokémon Company have released a new advert for mobile sensation Pokémon Go, which riffs on David Attenborough's hit BBC documentary series Blue Planet with Stephen Fry providing the narration.

Not only does Fry provide his unmistakable voice to the ad, but its score has been composed by Academy Award nominee George Fenton, who composed music for Blue Planet and fellow nature series Planet Earth and Frozen Planet.

The ad promotes the recent introduction of new Pokémon from the hit handheld series' third generation games Ruby and Sapphire.

"The video features some of the newest creatures debuting in Pokémon GO, that include cute cheerleader pair Plusle and Minun in a forest along with Mawile and the Bug- and Flying-type Pokémon Masquerain," reads a press release.

"In the oceans, a huge underwater Wailord makes a big splash, as well as a school of Luvdisc—a heart-shaped and water-dwelling Pokémon—under the shadow of a looming threat as they are passed by a Sharpedo.

"There are also appearances from the amphibious Mudkip playing in a pool, cold-loving Snorunt on a high mountain and a cityscape with the elegant Pokémon Delcatty.

Pokémon Go was released in July 2016 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. The game has remained popular through the introduction of new Pokémon to catch, new features such as weather effects and Raids, and global communal events.

The game uses real world location data to populate the globe with Pokémon to be caught and powered up, with rare Pokémon appearing at Raids where players must team up to take down powerful foes.