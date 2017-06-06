Update: That was short-lived. Nintendo has issued a statement to IBTimes UK which states: "We would like to address rumours based on a clerical error on the Pokémon press site; Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon are coming exclusively to Nintendo 3DS family of systems and are not due for release on Nintendo Switch.

"This listing on the Pokémon press site was made in error and is not indicative of future plans. Please refer to the Pokémon Direct for the full details of the game."

Original story: Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were announced earlier today (6 June) during a Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct broadcast, and it seems that despite not being officially announced for Nintendo's new Switch console, a future release on the platform may well be planned.

Fans had been expecting a version of 2016 3DS hits Sun and Moon to be revealed following reports last year, and were left disappointed earlier today when the follow-ups were announced for 3DS only, but Switch versions were briefly noted on The Pokémon Company's own website.

On the site, the game's listing has its 3DS release date down as 17 November, 2017, and under that a Switch date was said to be TBA (screenshot below) before the mention was removed.

Understandably, they will cling on to the hope that there are Switch versions, and that Nintendo will confirm such news at E3 2017 next week.

Few details regarding Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were revealed today, but there will be new Pokémon including what appear to be Ultra versions of Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala (above). Further details have been promised later this year.

This wasn't the only news from today's Pokémon Direct. The show began with the announcement that Wii U fighter Pokkén Tournament is being ported to Nintendo's new home and handheld console with new fighters, new modes and the suffix 'DX'.

The five new Pokémon being introduced in DX are Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, Croagunk and Sun and Moon starter evolution Decidueye. The game is set for release on 22 September, 2017.

Second generation Pokémon titles Gold and Silver are also set to release through the 3DS Virtual Console on that same date. Similar to last year's anniversary-celebrating versions of Red, Blue and Yellow, the games have been updated to support Pokémon Bank, but left largely intact when it comes to their visuals.

Nintendo's E3 "Spotlight" broadcast takes place at 5pm UK time on Tuesday 13 June.

