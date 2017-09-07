Staffordshire police have released images to the public in an appeal for witnesses to a horrific hit-and-run that left a pregnant 17-year-old and her one-year-old daughter with sever injuries.

The incident occured at 8:30pm on 15 August at the junction between Waterloo Road and Hawthorne street in Cobridge. Police said it was just opposite the Cobridge internet cafe.

The two vehicles involved both failed to stop and left the scene after the collision, authorities said. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or those who may have dashcam footage of the collision which severely hurt the mum and child. Police said it was "pure luck" that the crash did not result in a fatality.

Detective Sergeant, Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police, said: "We suspect two vehicles were involved and are appealing for witnesses and CCTV such as dash cam or mobile phone footage.

"It is believed that the suspect vehicles travelled from Broad Street Hanley at 8.20pm through Stafford Street, up towards Cobridge traffic lights and onto Waterloo Road . The pedestrians were struck at approximately 8.30pm.

"It is suspected the vehicles involved are a silver VW Jetta and a Black Audi A7. We have done a considerable amount of work to-date and have arrested four suspects, including another re-arrest today, seized two cars and conducted searches at several premises.

"I am appealing to witnesses who were in the area at the time. Do you have dash cam footage or did you see the vehicles or drivers. If so then please get in touch on 101 quoting incident 780 of 15 August.

"I know that there were several witnesses at the scene so please make yourself known and help us make your community safer. It is pure luck that we are not investigating a fatality and I want to ensure that we explore all evidential opportunities to bring those responsible to justice and prove who was driving the suspect vehicles at the time."

Warning: Some viewers may find images in the video below distressing