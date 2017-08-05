Police have launched a search for two teenage boys after a woman was attacked at Legoland, Windsor.

The victim, who is in her late 50s, was left with injuries to her head and hand following the assault on Friday (4 August) in the Heartlake Shopping Mall at the Legoland Resort. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The boys, both aged 14 years, are believed to have been involved in the attack, Mail Online reports.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said that officers are calling on witnesses who were at the tourist attraction who may have seen something suspicious to come forward.

"At around 4.30pm on Friday a woman in her late 50s was at the Heartlake Mall at Legoland when she was assaulted, leaving with her injuries to her head and hands.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged," the spokesman said.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the attack and in particular information about two teenage boys who were involved. The boys are described as white and around 14 years old. We are following a number of lines of inquiry and would ask anyone who might have witnessed this assault to please contact us at Thames Valley Police."

Its the latest incident at the popular attraction. Last year a boy was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two girls at Legoland.