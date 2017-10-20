Two young boys who have disappeared along with their father in Berkshire are the subject of a major search by police. Michael Lee Cole, eight, and his seven-year-old brother Harry Cole were reported missing along with their father Michael John Cole on 2 October.

Officers do not believe the children are in any danger but are keen to trace the trio as amid growing concerns from the family about boys' long-term welfare.

Thames Valley Police said that an investigation has already been carried out following the initial missing persons report was filed on 2 October, but a public appeal has now been launched after a court order was granted.

The father is from Aborfield but has links to other areas in Berkshire such as Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading. He also has links to Basingstoke in Hampshire, Ludlow and Shrewsbury in Shropshire, and Bridgend and Newport in Wales.

Local Policing Area Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, superintendent Shaun Virtue said: "I want to make an urgent plea to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael John Cole or the two boys to please contact police immediately.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, about Michael John Cole or the two boys might help our investigation to ensure they are found safe and well.

"We do not believe Michael John poses any immediate risk to his sons but we do have concerns for the boys' long-term welfare in terms of access to education and to the National Health Service should it be required in the future.

"We have had help from a number of family members, friends and local residents during our investigation but so far unfortunately we have been unable to locate Michael John and his two sons."

Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43170291780.