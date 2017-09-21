A police officer accidentally shot himself in the foot after being called out to check on the welfare of a resident in west London.

Firearms officers were attending an address in Old Oak Common Lane, East Acton, at around 4.20am on Thursday (21 September).

They were there to "carry out a welfare check on an occupant," the Met Police said.

"After completing the call and leaving the address, a police firearm was discharged by one of the officers causing an injury to his foot," a Met Police spokesperson added.

The injured officer was taken to a central London hospital for treatment. His condition is not life threatening, police said.

There were no other injuries and no other shots fired. Police say enquiries continue into how the officer's firearm managed to go off.

The Directorate of Professional Standards, responsible for investigating the conduct of officers, has been informed about the incident.