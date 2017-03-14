Detectives are appealing for information after a suspected kidnapping in south London saw a man assaulted and then bundled into a car.

Police say the incident happened at around 7.45pm in Wilson Grove, Southwark on Monday (13 March).

The victim, a black male, believed to be aged in his 20s, was seen being kicked and punched by two suspects, also described as black males aged in their 20s.

The victim was then forced into what was believed to be a grey/silver coloured two door car, which was joined by a dark coloured car.

Both vehicles – each containing two males in addition to the victim – then drove off towards Bevington Street.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers are studying CCTV footage and a number of enquiries are in hand."

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Southwark CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.