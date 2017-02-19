A man spotted walking along the trail system near Delphi in Indiana is considered to be "the main suspect" in the deaths of two teenage girls, police said.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were discovered on 14 February close to an abandoned railroad bridge near Delphi, around 60 miles from Indianapolis.

The railroad bridge is part of a trail system, where a man was photographed walking around the time of the girls' disappearance.

The funerals of the teenagers, who enjoyed outdoor activities and were walking along the trail at the time of their disappearance, will be held on 19 February.

Their families alerted the local sheriff's office when they did not return from their hike on Monday (13 February), with Abigail's mother posting a frantic message on social media when her daughter did not return, News.com reported.

She wrote: "If anyone has seen Abigail or Liberty German ... please contact myself or the sheriff's department immediately! The girls haven't been in contact for about three hours."

Police and volunteers searched for the girls, finding their bodies on Tuesday, with police releasing an image of the man they wish to speak with — who has now been named as the main suspect in the case.

Police sergeant Tony Slocum told the Associated Press that "the totality of the evidence" led them to believe the man was their main suspect, having previously identified him as a person of interest in the case.

Citizens can provide information about this case by calling the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Information can be reported anonymously.