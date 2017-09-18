Metropolitan Police have released a picture of the baby boy found abandoned in an east London park in hopes of encouraging the infant's mother to come forward.

The newborn, who has been dubbed Harry by medical staff, was found in Plaistow Park early on Sunday (17 September). Harry, who was "carefully" wrapped in a white blanket, was attended by officers and the London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where he is being cared for, The Mirror reported.

Police said they were "growing increasingly concerned" about the baby's mother and are hoping to reunite mother and child, the BBC reported.

"Baby Harry is doing well under the care of hospital staff but we are very worried about his mother," said Detective Inspector Ian Baker, who is leading the inquiry. "If you see this appeal, please come forward and let us know you are safe.

"I know you must be feeling very frightened and alone to have done what you did but please make contact us or your local hospital or GP surgery so they can check you are OK and offer you medical care and support."

Baker continued: "Little Harry needs to be reunited with his mother so we would urge anyone else with information, or who saw anything out of the ordinary in the Balaam Street area on Sunday morning, to please come forward."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 020 8217 6528 or via 101.