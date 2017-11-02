Police in Thornton, Colorado have reported "multiple parties" have been shot at a Walmart in Thornton Town Centre on Wednesday (1 November).

Thornton Police received a report at 6.30pm Mountain Time of a shooting at 9900 Grant Street, a Walmart Super Center, part of the Thornton Town Centre. Authorities warned the public to stay away from the area.

Eye witnesses have reported hearing 30 shots fired. No details of casualties yet.

Local reports revealed a large police presence, with police and ambulances around the store.



More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

