Discount supermarket Poundworld has issued a product recall for Halloween masks and costumes amid safety concerns. Poundworld said it is recalling its Children's Hair Raising Mask and its Children's Hair Raising Hands because it has "identified a potential safety issue" in the range.

It said customers who have bought this range should "stop using the product immediately and return the item to any Poundworld or Poundworld Plus store – our stores will issue you with a refund or exchange".

But there was confusion on 25 October over what was thought to be a second recall issued by its discount rival Poundland. Customers online could see details on the retailer's website about a recall of its children's Halloween & Celebration Wigs because they "pose a risk if exposed to a naked flame".

But a spokeswoman for Poundland said this had been put out by "mistake", and referred to products it sold the previous year.

The safety of children's Halloween costumes has been highlighted since 2014 when the witch's costume of the eight-year-old daughter of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman caught fire during an evening of trick-or-treat.

Matilda Thykier was treated for severe burns after a candle on the doorstep of a house she and her friends were visiting set light to the cape of her witch's outfit. Since then a number of consumer tests have shown that some low-quality children's Halloween costumes can be consumed by fire in five or six seconds.