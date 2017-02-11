Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered investigation into football stadium stampede that killed 17 people on Friday (10 February).

The president has released a statement on late Friday, stating that he expresses his solidarity with the families of the victims and that he has "instructed the Provincial Government of Uige to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and have given guidance to the competent authorities to open an inquiry that will establish the cause of this serious incident."

According to reports, the stampede happened when hundreds of football supporters stormed the gates at the 4 de Janeiro Stadium after being refused entry, which would have taken the venue past its 8,000 capacity.

The stampede occurred seven minutes into the game, which was between local teams Santa Rita de Cássia and Recreativo de Libolo. The stampede injured scores of people at the venue.

The match between the two teams was part of Angola's first division championship, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Ministry of Sports has also asked the local football association and provincial authorities to examine the reason of the incident.

Tributes have also poured in on social media for the deceased. FC Porto wrote in a Facebook post: "The tragedy has once again struck football. FC Porto stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and with the Angolan people."