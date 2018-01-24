Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt put on a united front at the National Television Awards last night (23 January) following their street argument in December.

The Love Island lovebirds cosied up on the red carpet, with Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Thurlow wowing in a lavender-hued plunging gown featuring double black piping around the waist to accentuate her slim midriff.

The 28-year-old TV star, who has amassed a 1.4 million Instagram following since featuring on the ITV2 show last summer, oozed elegance as she tied her new brunette locks back into a chic updo and sported a low-key, glowy makeup look.

Calvin Klein model Jewitt, 27, looked equally dashing in a black suit with an unbuttoned shirt for an effortless evening feel.

The pair looked more loved-up than ever since meeting on the popular dating series, despite winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davis breaking up at the end of last year.

It hasn't all been plain-sailing for the couple, however, as they were pictured having a huge row in the street in December over "negative comments" on social media.

Thurlow was seen looking tearful in the shots while Jewitt pulled angry facial expressions and aggressively clenched his fists in the verbal altercation.

A representative for Jewitt previously claimed that the row was over negative comments Thurlow is receiving on Instagram and insisted all was well with the couple.

The spokeswoman told IBTimes UK: "The pictures show a couple in love having a heated drunken conversation.

"As someone in the public eye, Camilla had been receiving negative messages and comments on Instagram and Jamie was upset as he didn't want her to be hurt or affected by those comments.

"That is what the heated conversation was about. He was angry at the comments and how they had made her upset. But both are OK and are happy and in love and you will see going forwards that is absolutely the case."