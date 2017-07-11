The Greenland ice sheet is often pictured as one of the last remaining untouched wildernesses of the world. But even remote parts of the ice are rich in toxins released by human activity, a new study finds.

Banned chemicals, mercury and lead are present in the Greenland ice sheet at concentrations high enough for microbes specialising in breaking them down to be found there, according to the study published in Environmental Research Letters.

These pollutants – including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) – are mostly not from local sources. Persistent organic pollutants travel widely around the globe, and very few organisms are capable of breaking them down. They tend to accumulate up the food chain, contributing to the declining populations of top predators such as killer whales and polar bears.

The study did not look directly at the levels of these pollutants in the ice sheet, but at the microorganisms that have the genes to break them down. The presence of these microorganisms that can resist and degrade the toxins is a strong indicator that they are in the ice in abundance.

"Our understanding of how biological processes interact with contamination in the Arctic is limited, which is why we hope our study represents a large step forward in the understanding and solving of this problem," said study author Aviaja Hauptmann of the University of Greenland in a statement.

"The microbial potential to degrade anthropogenic contaminants, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and the heavy metals mercury and lead, was found to be widespread, and not limited to regions close to human activities."

These pollutants may cause a significant problem as the Greenland icesheet continues to melt as climate change progresses. Toxins that are at present locked up in the ice could be released quickly into the ocean as glaciers and ice cover retreats.

This calls for more rigorous attention to the release of such pollutants, which are used in products such as insect repellents, fire retardants and industrial processes.

"These results indicate that, from a microbiological perspective, the Greenland ice sheet cannot be seen as a pristine environment," the authors conclude in the study.