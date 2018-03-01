PlayStation 4 exclusive Detroit: Become Human has a release date. The latest from David Cage's Quantic Dream, is about a near-future world in which AI robots indistinguishable from humans live in service of their fleshy masters. It launches on 25 May.

The game will be among the major PS4 exclusives to be released this year, following Shadow of the Colossus Remastered in February and God of War on 20 April. Spider-Man, Days Gone and Dreams are among the other platform exclusives targeting 2018 releases.

In a blog post announcing the street date, Cage, who is the game's director and co-writer, commented on what to expect.

"This game may be seen as controversial as it explores a number of sensitive topics that some people may consider inappropriate or taboo for video games, but maybe this is the most fascinating aspect of Detroit," he said.

"We hope that it sparks some meaningful conversations and we're looking forward to hearing what you think about it."

He's referring to the controversy surrounding gameplay footage shown in October depicting domestic and child abuse. In the scene shown, players control Kara, a robotic assistant who must decide whether to do as she's told by an abusive parent or intervene to protect a child.

Detroit casts players as three androids in individual stories with a multitude of possible outcomes depending on what players choose to do. As the game progresses the stories of these characters will intertwine.

The controversy surrounding the game was joined earlier this year by multiple reports alleging misconduct and a toxic work environment at the French developer.

Detroit was announced at Paris Games Week in October 2015, during Sony's press conference. It then appeared at E3 in Los Angeles in 2016 and 2017.