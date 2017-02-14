Team news is in from tonight's other last 16 match at the Estádio da Luz...

Gerard Pique and Rafinha Alcantara are ready to return to action tonight after missing the 6-0 win over Alaves on Saturday. Luis Enrique has a number of injuries to contend with however with Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal all unavailable.

Pastore? He is a lot better and trained with the squad this weekend, and he will train with us today. He needs to get his match fitness up to play a full 90 minutes. He is a quality player and can bring a lot to the team. We will decide today if he will be in the squad for Tuesday's match.

The trio of Marco Verratti, Kevin Trapp and Thomas Meunier all returned at the weekend in the comprehensive 3-0 win over Bordeaux and are all in contention to start tonight. Javier Pastore is also expected to feature. Unai Emery said of the Argentine on Monday:

Unai Emery faces a major selection decision at the back tonight with Thiago Silva ruled out with a calf problem. Thiago Motta meanwhile misses out through suspension.

Valentines Day? Never mind that. 14 February marks the return of the Uefa Champions League and it is back tonight with perhaps the biggest fixture of the round of 16. Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and La Liga champions Barcelona are both stuttering in their attempts to defend their respective domestic crowns but European glory remains firmly within their sights.

Unai Emery was the man brought in to specifically that for the French giants following his successes with Sevilla. Halting Barcelona, who have won their last three games against tonight's opposition, would be a significant statement of intent,