Madonna has shocked some of her 10.6 million Instagram following by sharing a bizarre topless picture of herself with a handbag.

The 59-year-old singer posted a similar snap with the same handbag in November, but it appears to be a brand new shoot as the star has shorter hair and plumper lips in the latest snap.

A dazed and confused Madonna took the selfie from below as she poses naked with just a Louis Vuitton handbag and black scribbling over the picture protecting her modesty.

Wearing colourful beaded necklaces, the singer captioned the bizarre photo: "Still drooling over a handbag................. @louisvuitton #nofriends #lisbonisfar#werktodo #fashion "

It is continuing to garner significant attention, with 133,000 likes thus far and hundreds of comments from her loyal following.

One person wrote: "broke the internet," while another said: "Oh my; put it away dear."

A third added: "Art is being naked nowadays? So this is nothing special, it is just an excuse for being like everyone else begging for attention. Art is something unique and individual. Seems like it's easy for everyone to do the same. More brain thoughts and wisdom less tits and ass everywhere!"

The Like A Virgin hitmaker won the same type of attention when she posted a similar picture a few months back, showing off the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons handbag that retails at £2,800 which features the Mona Lisa and "DA VINCI" embellished around her face.

Her fans were equally bewildered by the snap then, with one person commenting: "Wtf," as another said: "so creepy."

The singer, who has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, later posted a throwback snap of herself with Debi Mazar, nostalgically captioning it: "When @debimazar was a teenager and my make up artist and we could not afford handbags!! Lol ! #totes #rideordie #forlife ❣️❣️#neverforgetwhereyoucomefrom ."