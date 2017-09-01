Police have recovered a haul of weapons and drugs in north-east London following a week-long operation to tackle knife crime in the capital.

Among the items seized by officers during raids in Hackney include large 'Rambo-style' knives and samurai swords.

Drugs and money which police believe were the proceeds of criminal activity were also seized during the raids.

Following the seizure of the items, a 21-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and being in possession of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Wood Green Crown Court on 21 September.

A 20-year-old man was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear in custody at Wood Green Crown Court on 26 September.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, leading Hackney's Operation Sceptre response against violence and knife crime, said: "We have been, and will continue, to work relentlessly, day and night, to target people who we believe pose a danger to the public and are involved in criminality.

"We have seized many potentially lethal weapons and drugs. We are determined to disrupt violent individuals and clearly demonstrate that this behaviour will not be tolerated on the streets of the capital."

