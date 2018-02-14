Nobody expected Hollywood to adapt 1986 arcade favourite Rampage for the big screen, and they certainly didn't expect any such film to star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Perhaps most surprisingly of all however, is that the new trailer makes the film look... kinda fun.

Loosely based on the Midway Games series of the same name, Rampage is about big monsters transformed by powerful mutagens, tearing it up (rampaging if you will) in a densely populated city.

Rampage's human star is Davis Okoye (The Rock), a primatologist who keeps people at a distance but who has a bond with an intelligent albino gorilla called George.

One day George starts to mutate, growing larger, more angry and causing mayhem across the US with Davis in pursuit, searching for a cure.

The finale sees George clash with other animals that have been similarly affected: a wolf called Ralph and a crocodile called Lizzie.

The new trailer sets this all up, and it looks goofy as hell, but with The Rock's charms who knows? Maybe Rampage could end up being big, dumb fun.

Rampage has been directed by Brad Peyton, who has previously worked with The Rock on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and disaster epic San Andreas. He's working from the script by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal and Adam Sztykiel.

The film stars Johnson alongside Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, P.J. Byrne and Marley Shelton. Rampage is set to be released on 13 April, 2018.