Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has spoken to Billy Gilmour's parents in an effort to convince the youngster to reject a move to Chelsea.

At just 15, Gilmour has been touted as one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football. He is currently tied to Rangers until his 16th birthday on 11 June, after which he can sign a professional contract, but with which club he commits to remains to be seen.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has admitted this week the club have accepted an offer for the player from the Premier League leaders, but added he believes the Gers have a "reasonable chance" of holding onto their player.

Caixinha, appointed manager at Ibrox just last month, is also pitching in, and hopes he can persuade Gilmour and his family to remain in Glasgow.

"Billy is not only going to have a bright future in this club but he's going to have a bright future in football," Caixinha said, Sky Sports report. "He is a bright kid - I call him Billy the kid because of his age - and a clever kid for me is someone who anticipates everything that is going on before all the others.

"Billy is that sort of player. He understands what is going on and at only 15-years-old he can compete with boys of 20-years-old and has even come in to train with us in the first team.

"Now we have a situation with the club that he belongs to, with us, and a family situation. So we need to deal with it and to do that we have held a meeting with his parents. I won't share what was said at this moment but I did explain my point of view."

Goal reported earlier this week that the Premier League leaders had seen off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona for Gilmour's signature. They add Chelsea's offer for the player is worth approximately £500,000.